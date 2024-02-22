Healthy conversations

The Buxton Recreation Department is offering a free “Healthy Sip” with coffee and a healthy conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays through March 18 at Town Hall. Nursing students will share information on health topics and preventive screenings.

Coffee and games will follow and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 929-8381 or email Grace Bibber, recreation director, at gbibber@buxton.me.us.

Kids visit first responders

Buxton Fire & Rescue reports that the second-grade class at Buxton Center Elementary School recently visited the department on a field trip of municipal buildings.

Students “learned what a day looks like for our first responders,” the department posted on Facebook.

The children also visited the Police Department.

