BRUNSWICK – Sharon M. Bouchard, 80, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

﻿Sharon was born on July 6, 1943, a daughter to Charles and Iverne (Coombs) Campbell. She was raised in Lisbon and attended local schools. She was a descendant of the Abenaki Nation and very proud of her heritage.

﻿She met the love of her life, Ray Bouchard, at the young age of 16. The two were married a year after and inseparable ever since. They enjoyed their time square dancing and traveling from coast to coast.

﻿Sharon spent her career as a stitcher for L.L. Bean, which she loved very much.

﻿Sharon had a drive unlike many others and always wanted to learn something new. She spent her free time acquiring her real estate broker’s license as well as becoming a licensed travel agent. When she wasn’t working or studying, she loved watching birds, gardening and creating beautiful floral arrangements for various weddings and events. She had a multitude of talents and was a caring person, always willing to do anything for anyone. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents; and her two brothers Billy and Joe.

﻿Sharon leaves behind her beloved husband Ray whom she spent many happy years with. She also leaves behind her daughter Shannon Berry and wife Kris of Brunswick, her sons Raymond Bouchard and wife Cheryl of Clifton, Ian Bouchard of Brunswick; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

﻿Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by an in-house service at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home | 40 Main Street Lisbon Falls, ME 04252 | (207) 353-4951

