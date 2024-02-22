SHAPLEIGH – Janice R. Laflamme, born on July 27, 1950, to Raymond and Barbara (Adjutant) Hirst, passed away on Feb. 18, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She grew up in Kennebunkport and graduated from Kennebunk High School. In 1971, she married Donald Laflamme Sr., with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage.

Janice dedicated her career to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where she found fulfillment and received numerous awards and advancements. Outside of work, Janice found joy in simple pleasures like nighttime drives while listening to oldies on the radio. She was known for her dependability, love, honesty, stubbornness, and sassiness, all of which endeared her to those around her. Janice had a pair of angelic eyes and a fondness for Diet Pepsi. She cherished the holidays, especially annual tree day, and delighted in feeding the deer outside her home.

Janice is survived by her husband, Donald Laflamme Sr.; son Donald Laflamme Jr. and wife Kimberlie, daughter Jessica McAfee and husband Keith; grandchildren Matthew, Austin, Sarah, and Alexis.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005, followed by a short funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in the spring.

﻿Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005.

