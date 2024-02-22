Laflamme, Janice R. 73 of Shapleigh, Feb. 18. Visitation, Feb. 24, 9 – 11 a.m., Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Laflamme, Janice R. 73 of Shapleigh, Feb. 18. Visitation, Feb. 24, 9 – 11 a.m., Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
