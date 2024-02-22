GARDINER – Garrett Lynn Bailey, 34, of Gardiner, and former resident of Bath, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at his Gardiner residence.

Born in Bath on April 7, 1989, Garrett was the beloved son of Richard and Mary (Mitchell) Bailey. As an employee at Bath Iron Works, Garrett was a hard worker who enjoyed both staying busy and working with his hands. Unbeknownst to many, Garrett was very talented in the art of woodworking and enjoyed building and crafting things from the time he was a young child. He dreamt of someday building an off the grid camp and as an outdoor enthusiast, Garrett spent the warmer months enjoying all that Maine could offer. His hobbies included, but were not limited to, fishing, swimming, camping, hiking, exploring Maine’s forests and poker nights with friends and family. These hobbies brought so much joy to Garrett, but as a proud father, his greatest joy was his children. With all certainty, Garrett’s love for his children knew no bounds. It was during the times spent with them that Garrett found true solace and formed his most cherished memories.

Garrett was predeceased by his brother, Nick “Bub” Mitchell, 37 of Bath, on 11/09/2019.

Garrett is survived by his five inspiring children, daughter, Marie Trafton, wife to Kenny Trafton, Jr. and their newborn son, Hollis Trafton (Garrett’s first grandson) of Dexter. His bonus son, Anthony Symonds, 17, his camping, fishing, swimming and hiking buddies, Emma Bailey, 14, Piper Bailey, 10, Noah Bailey, 7 and their mother, Rebecca Symonds, of Advance, N.C.; his mother, Mary (Mitchell) Bailey, father, Richard Bailey; and maternal grandmother, Patricia Carpenter of Bath, paternal grandfather, Lynn Bailey of Rockland; and a small village of aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones from across the country.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Elks Lodge, 9 Lambert St., Bath, ME 04530.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Elks Lodge, 9 Lambert St., Bath, ME 04530.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.

