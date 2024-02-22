HOLLIS – Chad Rae Palmer, 30, of Hollis, passed away at his home on Feb. 19, 2024. He was born in Biddeford on July 1, 1993, the son of Joseph and Karen (Drew) Palmer.
Chad graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 2012. He worked for many years for Pork Chop Tree Company. Chad loved the outdoors, whether he was hiking, riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling or just burning rubber, he loved it! He also liked working out at the gym.
Chad is survived by his parents of Hollis; his brother Joseph Palmer and his wife Becky of Buxton, his sister Nikki Glover and her husband Eric of Buxton; his nieces and nephews Damian, Xander, Lyla, Emily, Jake and Jameson; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to:
Hollis Food Pantry
388 Hollis Road
Hollis, ME 04042 or to:
Buxton Community Cupboard
938 Long Plains Rd.
Buxton, ME 04093
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.