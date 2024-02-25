PORTLAND – Nancy Sawyer, 84, died peacefully in her home Feb. 22, 2024 after several years of declining health.

Born Nov. 5, 1939 to Oressa and Frank Pride and raised in Windham. She later moved to Portland to her cozy in-law apartment at her son’s house. She enjoyed helping out with the grandchildren and watching out over the neighborhood. Her family was everything to her. She enjoyed watching her boys sporting events. Continuing that passion into the next generation by following her grandchildren in all their activities from cheering, racing, soccer, baseball, hockey, and dance. She was there for it all.

For decades her summers were spent at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway as her husband, Ralph “Bud” Sawyer had raced, as well as maintained the track and the facility. She, as well as her kids and many extended family members, worked there.

She was a stay at home mom for many years. She previously worked at Dairy Queen and Sylvania before entering the workforce in 1979 as a bus driver for the Windham School Department. Later, she became the supervisor for the transportation department, retiring in 2005. She was sharp, even before the technology world came to life. You could mention any child in the school system and she could tell you where they lived and what bus they rode on. When there was bad weather, her grandchildren would call her the night before school asking..”Hey, magic 8 ball, will there be school tomorrow?”

Her passions were shopping at Macy’s, the casino, searching for the best clam chowder and rides to view the water. She was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and any Nascar team her grandson was spotting for.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Ralph “Bud” Sawyer (1994); brother, Frank Pride and sisters Donna Bragdon and Jane Savage; and, her beloved fur companion, Enzo.

Surviving are her sisters, Sheila Brown (Chummy) of Windham, Betty Moore of Illinois and sisters-in-law Marilyn Hatt of Westbrook, Linda Sawyer of Casco and Donna Pride of Standish; children, Michael Sawyer (Toni) of Windham, Kelly Kneeland (Jeff) of Naples, and Christopher Sawyer (Alanna) of Portland. Also surviving are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tasha Kneeland of Gray and her son Cole Robie; Derek Kneeland (Carley) of Naples and their children Logan Guay and Kolby Morrell; Ashley Sawyer of Lewiston and her daughter, Addy Provencher; Benjamin Sawyer, Kate Sawyer and their mother, Melissa Sawyer of Portland.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kim Wessel, who was not only her primary caregiver, but became part of the family, along with her husband Troy. At home care would not have been possible without Kim and the care giving team of Bea, Shauna, and Alysha. Special thank to the Northern Light Hospice Team.

Burial and celebration of life to be held at a later date.

