SCARBOROUGH – Mary Gale VandeWalker, 96, passed peacefully at home on Sunday Feb. 18, 2024. Her husband Gaylord VandeWalker predeceased her in 1987. Born in Depauville, N.Y. on July 4, 1927, the daughter of Raymond and Muriel Gale, she always thought the fireworks were for her.

Following her graduation as Salutatorian from Lyme Central School in Chaumont, N.Y. (class of 1944 with 16 students) she married Chester D. Bickford of Copenhagen, N.Y. They had five children. She is survived by her daughters Constance Muriel “Connie” and Virginia Carol “Ginny”. Sherman Paul, Marsha Elaine and Ronald Carl predeceased her.

Her sister, Nellie Vogt, as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren will miss her love. Brothers Raymond and Merald have passed.

Mary took great pride in her employment at the Agricultural Insurance Company (later became Blue Cross Blue Shield of NNY) and was valued for her contributions there.

There were a number of causes Mary supported. Among them were helping children and those less fortunate obtain resources needed for a healthier and safer life. She was especially proud of donating six gallons of blood to the Red Cross.

A private service will be held. Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website. http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous