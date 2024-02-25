OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Brian Charles Dodge, 72, passed away Jan. 30, 2024, after a long illness.

Brian grew up in Claremont, N.H. He graduated from Stevens High School, and went on to Plymouth State College. Brian started his career with Noros Electric and went on to work with Rockingham Electric in Claremont, a company he would work for the next 17 years. Brian shuttled the family up to Berlin, N.H. where he continued to work, play golf, and ski at Wildcat Mountain and The Balsams with his family on the weekends. In 1990, the Dodge family moved to Keene, N.H., and Brian joined CED, Consolidated Electrical Distributors as a manager for 28 years, retiring in 2018.

In 2013, Brian was diagnosed with head and neck cancer. Following a lengthy treatment of chemotherapy and radiation, Brian’s cancer was eradicated. After retiring, Brian and his wife, Jody, enjoyed winters in Murrells Inlet, S.C. and summers in Old Orchard Beach. Wanting to stay close to their family and friends, they permanently settled in Maine a few years later.

Brian was known for his willingness to help anyone with anything and his love for his family and friends. He took great pride in his lawn, a lawn that would rival the most prestigious of golf courses. Brian was a Rotarian and an Elk member in Keene, N.H. He was the recipient of the Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow award on two occasions. Those who knew Brian, understood and appreciated his affinity for illumination. If he wasn’t on his riding mower, it was likely he would be setting up a new light fixture, stringing up lights on the deck or swapping out a light bulb.

It was the small things that made Brian the happiest. He enjoyed a cold Coors Light, a nice fire in the backyard, washing the dishes after a family meal, puttering around the yard or house with a grandkid in tow, golf cart rides with his family at Wild Acres Campground. One would know Brian was in his element when he was whistling a tune while he worked.

Of his many accomplishments and interests, Brian took the most pride in being Dad to his kids, Pop to his grandkids, and husband to his wife of 50 years.

Brian is survived by his wife, Jody W. Dodge; his daughter, Samantha Johnson and her husband Steven, his son, Trevor Dodge and his wife Katie; his four grandchildren, Lakelyn and Hugo Johnson, Cooper, and Emery Dodge. Brian is also survived by his walking buddy Gladys, their beloved Goldendoodle.

In lieu of flowers, the family and Brian would appreciate any consideration of a donation to the

American Cancer Society.

