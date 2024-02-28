PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Christy “Chris” Liponis, 84, who peacefully departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 24, surrounded by his family, following complications arising from a prolonged illness. Born in Portland, on Jan. 4, 1940, Chris was the fourth son of James and Madeline Liponis, immigrants from Greece who settled on Munjoy Hill in Portland.

﻿Chris’s early years were enriched by the vibrant presence of his extended family, many of whom had immigrated from Greece. Raised in a household that welcomed newcomers pursuing the American Dream, Chris developed a profound appreciation for family bonds and the importance of fostering a sense of belonging within communities.

﻿Education held a central place in Chris’s life and career trajectory, a value he shared with his siblings. After completing his education at Portland High School and the University of Southern Maine at Gorham, Chris embarked on a career in education, initially as an accounting teacher. Later, he joined his siblings in the career training business, where he played pivotal roles in various capacities. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish the Tractor Trailer School of New Hampshire in 1980, later expanding it into Northeast Career Schools and Northeast Technical Institute (NTI). Through these ventures, Chris empowered countless individuals to pursue skill development and career advancement.

﻿Above all, Chris cherished his family, prioritizing their well-being and fostering enduring traditions of togetherness. He delighted in hosting and participating in large family gatherings, where generations came together to celebrate, reminisce, and forge lasting memories.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Chris was a lifelong learner and skilled artisan, demonstrating proficiency in culinary arts, woodworking, and even tennis court construction. His zest for life and love for exploration endeared him to many.

﻿Chris is preceded in death by his parents, James and Madeline, and brothers Angelo, Charles, and Steve. He is survived by his sister Mary and his first wife, Charlene, along with their children, Steven, James, and Suzanne, and their families. He is also survived by his second wife, Kathleen Morrisey, and her extended family.

﻿Chris Liponis leaves behind a profound legacy characterized by his unwavering commitment to family, education, and community enrichment. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his impact will continue to resonate through the lives he touched.

﻿Relatives and friends are invited to honor Chris’s life at his Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 3:00 p.m.

