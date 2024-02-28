Stanbro, Dr. William D. “Bill” 77, of Portland, Feb. 24. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am, Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth, March 1.
Stanbro, Dr. William D. “Bill” 77, of Portland, Feb. 24. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am, Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth, March 1.
