BOWDOIN – Harriett L. Fitzmaurice, 85, of Bowdoin, passed away on Feb. 23, 2024.

Harriett was born on Oct. 3, 1938, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Faber S. and Lillian I. (Bagley) Greene. She married her husband Michael J. Fitzmaurice on July 6, 1957.

Harriett was a stay-at-home Navy mom for many years and then became a valuable part of the Mid Coast Hospital staff for 32 years, making patients and colleagues smile. She enjoyed camp life on Moxie Pond, and was a wonderful cook and baker, she enjoyed knitting as well. Most of all, people will remember her for her nurturing and compassionate nature.

Harriett was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Roberta Whelan.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael J. Fitzmaurice; her children Holly Fitzmaurice and her wife Anita Thomas, and Michael Fitzmaurice and his former wife Diane; grandchildren Kelly Theberge and her husband Alex, Brian Fitzmaurice and wife Rhonda; as well as her great-grandchildren Ella and Theodore Fitzmaurice.

There will be no funeral service, but a celebration of Harriett’s life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the:

MidCoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

