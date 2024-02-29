PORTLAND – Robert G. Cardona, 59, passed away on Feb. 25, 2024, in Boston, Mass. following a brief illness. Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland where a Funeral Service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 2. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view the full obituary.

