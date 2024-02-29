PORTLAND – Charles Alan McDonald, 76, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 22, 2024. The son of Norman and Loretta (DiBiase), McDonald he was born in Portland on August 4, 1947. He attended Portland Catholic schools and graduated from Portland High School, class of 1965.

Raised on Munjoy Hill, Charles was a proud “Hill Boy”. He was a member of the Bronzy Club and Centaur Club and was active in many other organizations. Music was a large part of his life and he became a local DJ. He was an electrician and worked for CMP retiring after 25 years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and swimming. He participated in the Portland to Peak’s Island swims, and ran marathons and triathlons. He enjoyed camping with his family, and wintering at his home in Florida.

He loved spending time with his children Ericka and Ben playing at the Eastern Prom and Payson Park when they were young and playing Elvis on vinyl for them and coaching his son’s sports teams. He could complete his daily crossword puzzles in record time. If there is one thing that people will remember about Charlie, it is that he valued friendships and memories. Although he never served in the military because he lost eyesight in one eye at the age of 4, he was very patriotic and donated to veteran’s organizations.

He is survived by his daughter Ericka Bradbury of Limington, three sons Ben McDonald of Sebago Lake, Christopher McDonald and Jonathan McDonald both of Portland; eight grandchildren Chase, Amber, Russell, Summer, Ella, Lily, Charlie, and Caedy; one great-granddaughter Alivia and his brother, Norman McDonald and his wife Paula of Gorham; and his pride and joy, his dog Maggie.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, March 4, 2024 from 2-4 p.m. followed by prayers at 4:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.