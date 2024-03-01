TOPSHAM – Deborah Levasseur Jackson passed away at her home on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Debbie was born in Kittery on Sept. 1, 1954, to Louis “Louie” Levasseur and Barbara “Joyce” Crystal Levasseur. Her early school days were in Topsham. She graduated from Brunswick High School.

After graduating, she went to work at Bowdoin College as a prep cook. Through her many years in the work force, she was employed at Auerbach Shoe, The Times Record and with BIW in the pipe covering department for over 10 years. She then worked beside her parents at LouJo’s, their family-owned store/restaurant in Topsham. She finished her work career as a school bus driver for MSAD 75 before her retirement.

On July 17, 1976, she married her beloved husband, Herbert Xavier Jackson, who had three young children, Patty, Michael, and Susan, that Debbie helped him raise and care for. She and Herb were happily married for 40 years before his passing in 2015.

Debbie loved fishing, boating, softball, and crocheting. She was also a member of American Legion Post 202 Topsham.

She was preceded by her brother, Michael Levasseur; her father, Louis “Louie” Levasseur, her mother. Barbara “Joyce” Levasseur; and her husband, Herbert Jackson.

She is survived by her children, Michael Jackson, Patty Kramley, and Susan Jackson; her brothers Vaughn Levasseur and David Levasseur; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, including Christina Merrill with whom Debbie shared a very special bond and could always count on.

A graveside service will be held in the spring. Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com

