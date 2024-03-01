DEL RAY, Fla. – Seth Carlson Hallowell passed away on Jan 23, 2024. He was born on June 29, 1954. He was predeceased by his son Jack Hallowell. He is survived by his son Keith, as well as his brothers Scott, Rob, and Jeff Hallowell and his sister Marta Black, along with many nephews and nieces.
“Will your ashes float like some foreign boat,
or will they sink
absorbed forever?
Will the Atlantic coast
Have its final boast?
Nothing else contained you ever.”
Lou Reed
