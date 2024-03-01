BRUNSWICK – Brian Joseph Murray, born Dec. 16, 1952 in Hyannis Mass., passed away suddenly on Oct. 31, 2023. He was the loving son of Joseph Anthony and Martha Mary (Daley) Murray of Beverly, Mass. and Venice, Fla.

Brian is survived by a daughter, Kelci Rane O’Neill, of Freeport; and longtime partner, Maryanne Lamont, of Topsham; sister, Gail Murray and partner Christopher Peatridge, brother, Kevin and wife Diana Murray of Beverly, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Brian attended the University of Maine Portland-Gorham where he was a member of Delta Chi fraternity. Brian was a lifelong environmentalist during his more than 40-year career at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Lands. His vocation began as a Ranger at Bradbury Mountain State Park and concluded as Park Manager at Popham Beach State Park and Fort Baldwin. A Popham Village, Phippsburg Maine certificate embodied his life and career “For service above and beyond your usual excellence and your wonderful contribution to our community and the success of The 400th Anniversary of Popham Colony 1607-2007”.

He was an avid Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Portland Sea Dogs fan.

There will be a celebration of life for Brian at Popham Beach State Park on Saturday Aug. 17.

