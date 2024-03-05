PORTLAND – Henry Theodore Jost was born to Douglas and Sylvia Jost on Aug. 7, 1960 in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Handsome and charming, Henry “Hank” was a top-notch bartender and restaurateur who had an absolute devotion to customer service, and meeting friends from near and far across the bar.
His most recent love and favorite was Enoteca Athena in Brunswick, where he was co-owner along with his dear friend, Carla. He was at his most happy there with his Enoteca family and patrons.
Henry is survived by his sisters Lisa Jones and Gretchen Jost; and by his niece, Asia Eaton.
He leaves behind numerous friends in Oklahoma, Boston, Deer Isle-Stonington, Brunswick, and up and down the rocky coast of Maine. We would like to thank business partner, Carla Eastman, and friends, Zuzonna Huot and Michie O’Day.
A celebration of life will be held at Henry’s Public House in Portland on Monday, March 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.. Come join us and raise a glass of your favorite spirit to Henry.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.