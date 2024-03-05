NAPLES – Anthony Engelhardt (River Catruch), 24, passed away suddenly on Feb. 20, 2024. River was born in Bridgton and graduated Lake Region and Fryeburg Adult Education in 2019 with Honors. River had so much love and kindness to share with the world. Their smile and laugh was so contagious, it really would light up a room. River was someone that would go out of their way to show kindness to others, smile at a stranger, and show compassion and empathy to those in need. The world is truly at a loss without them and will be missed by all that knew them.

River is survived by father and stepmother Dan and Jaclyn Engelhardt; sisters, Hailey and Evalyn Engelhardt; grandparents, Roland and Claire Thompson; grandparents Paul and Ellen Engelhardt; aunts and uncle Christopher, Jannell, Sarah, Jennifer, Amy and Jessica, as well as many cousins. Services will be held privately for family.

