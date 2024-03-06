Audrey Todd Burns

GRAY – Audrey Todd Burns, 91, passed peacefully at home on March 2, 2024 surrounded by her loving children. A lifelong resident of Gray, she was known to many as a champion of community, volunteerism and education.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Gregory’s Church in Gray on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the parish hall.

