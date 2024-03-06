SOUTH PORTLAND – Linda S. Williamson, 83, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Saturday, March 4, 2024.

She was born in Concord, N.H. to the late Gabriel W. and Angie Barsanti. In 1959, Linda graduated from South Portland High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Sanford “Jerry” Williamson, in November of 1960, and together they built a loving family.

Linda devoted her life to raising her two children, providing them with a nurturing and supportive home. In addition to her role as a dedicated mother, she also shared her faith with the community, teaching religious education for five years at Holy Cross School and 25 years at St. John’s School.

In her leisure time, Linda found joy in knitting and crocheting, creating beautiful dishcloths, baby clothes, mittens, and gloves. She was an affiliate of The Sisters of the Good Shepherd in Biddeford and an active parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church.

Linda and Jerry enjoyed making memories together through their travels, whether it was exploring Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Foxwoods, Santa’s Village, or the Grand Canyon. Their adventures brought them closer together and filled their lives with joy and laughter.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Sanford “Jerry” Williamson; her children, Keith Williamson and wife Cheryl of Bridgton, and Kim Rowe and husband Chris of New Gloucester; as well as her four adoring grandchildren, Chris Jr., Gage, Marissa, and Lucas.

A visiting hour will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. Prayers will be recited in the chapel at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough.

To view Linda’s obituary page, or to share condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.