SANFORD – Robert “Bob” Roland Desrochers, 89, of Sanford, passed away March 3, 2024 surrounded by his loving family at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born Dec. 11, 1934 in Sanford to Donat and Laura (Turcotte) Desrochers. Bob graduated from St. Ignatius High School and was a lifelong resident of Sanford.

He married Eleanor Velandry on Nov. 26, 1959 and together they raised their five children. He worked as a carpenter for 24 years for RM Rouleau Home Construction then at Ted’s Fried Clams for 22 years. He was a good-natured, loving husband and father who worked hard every day to provide for his family in every way. His family adored him and will miss him dearly every day.

One of Bob’s favorite things was meeting his brother, Conrad, at their dad’s house for a beer on Sunday mornings. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sports, birthdays, graduations, and weddings. Bob enjoyed playing cards, dogs, cats and meeting his buddies each morning at McDonald’s. He was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Donat and Laura Desrochers; son, Donald Desrochers; brother, Conrad Desrochers and sisters Theresa McFarland and Rita Cabana.

He is survived by: his wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Velandry) Desrochers of Sanford; children, Deborah Adams and her husband, Mike of Springvale, Brenda Laplante and her husband, Rick of Lewiston, Mark Desrochers and his wife, Linda of Shapleigh and Dennis Desrochers of Sanford; grandchildren, Chris Richard, Amber Turner (Jeff), Jamie Pelletier (Mark), Matthew Laplante, Jonathan Desrochers (Amy), Danielle Meader (Eric), and Bryan Desrochers (Bree); great-grandchildren, Abby, Jackson, Barrett, Hailie, Bryce, and Wesley; sisters Helen Gallant of Springvale and Jeannette Robichaud of Sanford; and many nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Scotty, who was like another son to him.

Visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred. Interment with military honors will follow the memorial service at Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale at 12 p.m.

The team at Gosnell House was amazing and very much appreciated by Bob’s family, so should friends and family desire, donations may be made in Bob’s name to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough ME 04074

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.