PARIS – Elizabeth Blazier, 84, died Friday March 1, 2024, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.

She was born in Portland on Dec. 12, 1939, the daughter of Desmond and Mary (Cote) Brown. Elizabeth attended the South Portland Schools and later returned to the school system to work while raising her family.

Elizabeth is survived by her sons William Goff of Roxbury and Lawrence Goff of Monticello; grandchildren, Nicole Price of Rumford, Jason Goff of Standish, Robert Goff of Paris, Cory Goff of Portland, Jamie Eaton of Bar Harbor, Caren Nickerson of Poland, Katie Scott of Augusta, Kaly Gemelli of Mercer, and Dawson Goff of Bridgewater; great-grandchildren, Hayden Scott, Carver Gemelli, Hank Nickerson, Colton Nickerson, Laura Nickerson, Kyla Goff, Kaden Goff, Riley Goff, Harper Goff, and Callan Goff; sisters Joan Lawler of Raymond and Ruth Smith of Gorham.

She was predeceased by her husband, Murrill Blazier; and sons James and Michael.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Maine Veterans Home for their care.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. To share memories and condolences with the family please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous