DAYTON – Nancy J. Welch, 75, wife of Andrew, passed away on March 4, 2024.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday March 10 from 3-5 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. A graveside service will be held in the spring at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

