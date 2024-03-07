Town nominations open

Town Clerk John Myers announced Monday that nomination papers are available for several town elected positions.

Openings are for one Select Board member, two Planning Board members and two for the Budget Committee. All seats are three-year terms.

The expiring Select Board term is that of Chad Poitras; Planning Board seats available currently belong to Chair Keith Emery and Vice Chair Chris Baldinelli; and Budget Committee members with expiring terms are Michael Pettis and Tyler Ladd.

All completed nomination papers are due by 4:30 p.m. April 12 to Myers’ office. The election is set for June 11.

Join historical society

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society annual memberships are $10, $5 for students and $20 for families.

Members will receive the historical society’s newsletters, a 10% discount at its museum store and discounts on copies of documents and photos, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The society is located at 100 Main St. and can be reached at 929-1684 or bhhs@buxtonhollishistorical.org.

