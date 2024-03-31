CUMBERLAND – Theodore Saunders Chadbourne of Cumberland, 90, died March 16, 2024.

Ted was born in Lewiston April 29, 1933, to Philip and Mary (Saunders) Chadbourne, graduated Dartmouth and Harvard, and was vice president and general manager of the lumber division at P.H. Chadbourne and Co. in his hometown of Bethel.

Surviving are fiancée, Barbara Vercesi; daughters Deborah, Tania, Dori, and Teri, stepsons Todd Posey, Guy and Adam Cote; 11 grandchildren; siblings Caroline O’Brien, Robert and Thomas.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Earlene “Kitty” (Ahlquist) Chadbourne; and sister, Phyllis Heywood.

Service at West Parish Congregational Church, Bethel, 2 p.m., April 28. Full obituary at http://www.mainecremationcare.com.

