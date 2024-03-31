PORTER – Master Sgt. (retired) Fred Harding Libby III passed away unexpectedly at his home in Porter on March 23, 2024.

Fred was born May 30, 1951 in Portland to Fred H. Libby, Jr. and Mildred (Harmon) Libby.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Bonny Eagle High School in 1969 and served over 20 years as an Air Traffic Controller and Aircraft Jet Engine Mechanic, with military tours to Seymour Johnson AFB North Carolina, Thailand, Keesler AFB Mississippi, Pease AFB New Hampshire, Zweibrucken AB Germany, and Cannon AFB New Mexico. A few years following retirement from the service, he relocated back to his home state of Maine where he worked as a mechanic and truck driver for a number of years.

Although sometimes referred to as a grumpy old…man, he truly loved all his family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor and passion for muscle cars, to include an occasional burnout (or two).

Fred was a wonderful husband and proud father.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheryl (Sherry Stackhouse), of Porter; three sons, Fred H. Libby IV and wife Chantel, and David M. Libby, both of Niceville, Fla., and Matthew J. Libby and wife Andrea, of Porter; grandchildren, Aleigha Yarbrough of Houston Texas, Shayla Libby and Fred Libby V of Niceville, Fla., Paige Guptill of Cornish, Elyse Guptill of Parsonsfield, Brooklyn Libby of Porter; and great-granddaughter, Magnolia Mae Ducharme. Also surviving are sisters Sharon Jackson and husband Billy of Buxton, and Carol Abbott, brother, Robert Libby and wife Charlotte of Standish. As well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who also loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Fred Libby, Jr.; grandparents Ida and John Harmon, Mable and Fred Libby, Sr.; in-laws David Stackhouse, Eileen (Bunny Horne), and James Ackroyd.

Services will be held Monday, April 1 at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham. There will be an hour of visitation at 1 p.m., with service following at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Harding Cemetery, Standish in the spring at a date to be determined.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous