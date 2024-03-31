GORHAM – Janice was born in her grandparent’s home in West Buxton, to Stella Hanson Smith and Philip Smith on Sunday, Nov. 2, 1930.

After her father’s passing, when Janice was 5, she moved to Portland, and was raised by her aunt and uncle; Marjorie Hanson Shane and Lafayette Shane, who raised Janice as their own daughter.

Janice graduated from Deering High School class of 1947, and Maine General Hospital School of Nursing class of 51B, receiving her RN degree.

Janice married her childhood friend and love, Allison Edwards, in 1952. They were a team in life, building a family and renovating their homes together, enjoying the hard, but rewarding work.

Jan was part of the Gorham community after moving to Gorham in 1962. She was a member of the Gorham Health Council, which assisted with health screenings and flu clinics for many years. She participated in several community groups like Gorham Women’s club, for 50 years. She also spent many years serving the community while assisting with voting at the polls.

Janice and Al spent many years traveling after retirement. They traveled the world together, enjoying places in Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and others.

Family was very important to Janice. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Holidays were usually at Mom and Dad’s house where everyone could gather together.

After Al’s passing, Janice moved to The Park Danforth, and enjoyed reconnecting with several of her Deering High and Maine General Hospital classmates, who also lived there.

Janice was predeceased by her husband, Al, of 62 years, in 2014; previously by her parents; her brother, Fred Smith, and sister, Marita Smith Howe, half-brothers Amos Boyden, and Steve Boyden.

Janice leaves her children, Pamela Edwards, Lisa Kelton and husband Terry, Marcia Hogan and husband Steven, and Jonathan Edwards; grandchildren, Richard Lewis and his wife Helen, and children, Allison and Logan; Inga Jones and daughter Josie DeVore; Justin Lumiere and wife Christi; Margaret Lyons and her husband Kevin, and children, Indiana and Finnick; Abby Hogan, Samuel Hogan, Shane Edwards, and William Edwards.

There will be a private service with immediate family, at a later date.

The family wishes to express much appreciation to the staff at The Park Danforth for their kindness, humor, and caring.

Memorial donations can be made to the

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals of Windham

P.O. Box 10

South Windham, ME 04082

info@msspa.org

