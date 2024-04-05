The massive March 24 power outages from the southern Maine ice storm were not unexpected; with changing climate conditions, due in large part to climate change, these and other weather events are becoming more frequent and more intense. However, once again, Central Maine Power was unprepared for the consequences, seemingly worried more about corporate shareholder and executive profits than in doing advance preparation to avoid the worst impacts.

To better manage future power outages, CMP needs to upgrade and harden power substations; increase redundancy of backup equipment; contract for more tree and branch trimming; replace some distribution power lines with tree wire; where possible, consider undergrounding distribution and transmission lines most at risk from falling tree, wind and other damage; and prepare for more of these events in the future. Otherwise, 50-plus hour power outages will only become more frequent and more expensive to us all – which could be reduced with some advanced planning and preparation on CMP’s part.

Right now, Pine Tree Power is looking better and better after every catastrophe.

Albert Manville, Ph.D.

Brunswick

