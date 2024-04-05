• Build-to-suit less than half-a-mile from the ocean in one of Southern Maine’s most desirable communities

• Sited on a new private way, maximized for southern exposure with generous wooded buffer between lots

• All utility services to be installed, which will include public water and sewer, underground electrical and natural gas

• Bring your own architect/builder or work with the award-winning team at Knickerbocker Group

• Learn more about this opportunity and Knickerbocker Group’s design-build process at 104foreside.com

Opportunity abounds in the coveted Cumberland Foreside: Ready to design and build, two rare, sizable parcels offer a unique chance to discover your Maine legacy, close to neighboring communities and Portland, with abundant outdoor and recreational amenities just minutes away.

104 Foreside Road West and East lots are thoughtfully set back from Foreside Road, providing the perfect canvas for your dream home. Beautiful woodlands with oak, beech and white pine offer a tranquil setting. The plots are sited to take advantage of southerly exposure and offer a generous buffer between them, with planning and due diligence details completed. Full utility services will include town of Cumberland public water and sewer, as well as underground electrical to complete these improved lot offerings. Each lot is accessible through a new private way.

The westerly lot ($890,000 and 1.64 acres) has the potential to accommodate a 6,400 to 6,800 gross square foot home with generous outdoor spaces for a pool and substantial terrace. The easterly lot ($850,000 and 1.84 acres) is envisioned with a 4,500 to 5,000 gross square foot home. Natural terrain invites meandering pathways around the property.

For the buyer who seeks a turn-key experience, the AIA Award-winning design-build team at Knickerbocker Group has already begun to envision homes inspired by historic coastal cottage elements with modern living features. They welcome the opportunity to collaborate with outside architects or builders.

These properties are represented by Debra Wallace, broker with COVE Properties, the real estate division of Knickerbocker Group. Contact Debra at (207) 232-4468 or realestate@covebykg.com.

