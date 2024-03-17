• New construction single level homes on 28 acres of former farmland located about 10 minutes’ drive from Bangor

• Each unit has 1,008 SF of living space and a 392 SF one-car garage; climate control provided by three heat pumps

• All homes reserved for buyers with annual household income below $97,560

• Neighborhood is on public water, sewer and storm drainage; low HOA fees cover landscaping, plowing and common maintenance

Looking to buy quality affordable housing in Maine? The last handful of homes are available at Stearns Farm, a new neighborhood in Hampden developed by S.E. MacMillan Co. and built by an experienced group of local professionals. Set on 28 acres of former farmland, each of the 38 new homes has two bedrooms, one full bath and a one car garage.

Enter the front door into the open living room and kitchen with GE appliances. A back door leads from the kitchen to the yard. Down the hall is the laundry closet, bathroom with tub/shower and two bedrooms. The primary bedroom has additional walk-in closet space. Durable vinyl flooring throughout the home offers easy, ongoing maintenance. Three Mitsubishi heat pumps provide efficient heating and cooling, with separate zones in the bedrooms and main living space.

Qualified owners at Stearns Farm have a household income under $97,560. Low homeowner’s association fees of $100 a month cover mowing, plowing and common system maintenance. Current taxes are assessed around $3,000 a year.

Hampden is a town of around 7,700 on the Penobscot River. Located less than 10 minutes’ drive south of Bangor, this area is almost equidistant between the best of Maine’s natural resources—Acadia National Park on the coast and Baxter State Park in the deep woods are both under 90 minutes away.

To learn more about homes at Stearns Farm and schedule a tour, please contact Stan MacMillan at 207-852-1852. You can also find a contact form and detailed information at stearnsfarmhampden.com

