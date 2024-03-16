549/549A MCWAIN HILL ROAD, Waterford — $1.25 million

7 beds, 4 baths, 3,406 SF

Waterford City is over 1,100 years old, making it Ireland’s oldest settlement. Established in 1797, Waterford, Maine is new in comparison. This woodsy, western Maine property on 2.5-acres with access to McWain Pond has a three-bedroom main home and a seasonal four-bedroom camp. Polished pine board and beams in the log cabin-style main house are lit by skylights and large windows. The photos show a designated office, library, multiple fireplaces, sleeping loft and well-equipped kitchen. The finished basement has a work bench, washer, dryer, and storage. Sold furnished and with a whole home generator. Represented by Joyce Pereira, Mahoosuc Realty, Inc. See the full listing.

148 BEAVER BROOK ROAD, Limerick — $481,328

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,375 SF

Founded in 1770, Limerick was named by James Sullivan, a renowned lawyer, after his father’s birthplace. Follow the rainbow to this to-be-built home on Lake Arrowhead. The model is open for touring and pictures show a mixture of carpet and tiled floors. The kitchen has an island and flows into a separate dining area. The primary bedroom is on one side of the ranch with two more on the other side. Prebuild options include upgraded flooring, counters, appliances, fixtures, deck and more. Represented by Casey Grey, RE/MAX Coastal. See the full listing.

92 EDGECOMB ROAD, Belfast — $850,000

2 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,323 SF

Belfast, Maine was also named in 1770, after Scottish and Irish settlers flipped a coin. This minimalist, contemporary house on 21 acres appears to be a Zen-focused open studio with a second bedroom and half-bath on the upper level. Named Salt Air Farm, the custom home has large windows, artisan cabinets, tiled bathrooms, beams to contrast with the light walls, and repurposed wood for function and style. An original 1974 barn provides storage. Represented by Monet Brazier, 207 Sell. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous