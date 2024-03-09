183 STATE PARK ROAD, Casco — $299,900

2 beds, 1 bath, 816 SF

Built in 1963, with many upgrades since, this small home, with calming, soft ecru interiors, could make camp-living possible all year long. The kitchen has new cabinets, a butcher block countertop and a stove, but it is without a dishwasher and microwave. The bathroom has a new vanity, light fixtures and tub-shower combination with hook ups for a washer and dryer. Sitting on the nearly half-acre are two sheds for storage, as you might want a kayak to use your deeded right-of-way to the Crooked River. Represented by Carol Chaffee, EXP Realty. See the full listing.

451 NORTH GUILFORD ROAD, Monson — $169,900

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,009 SF

Want to run away to the woods? This refreshed home sits on 4.91 acres just five minutes to downtown Monson. The open kitchen has new cabinets and newer stainless-steel appliances, but dated wallpaper remains. The kitchen, living room and bathroom have new paint and new flooring, with carpeting in the two bedrooms. The new washer and dryer is in the bathroom, which has an updated sink, vanity and tub-shower combo. Lake Hebron boat launch is less than 10 minutes’ drive away, while Moosehead Lake is about 25. Represented by James Quimby, RE/MAX® Infinity. See the full listing.

218 WASHINGTON AVENUE, UNIT 210, Portland — $545,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 663 SF

Recently built and never occupied, this compact one-level condo is accessible by elevator from the underground parking garage. The common living space is all open, with what looks like a little balcony off the living area that overlooks Washington Avenue and Mount Joy Orchard. Recessed lighting illuminates kitchen countertops, with an island/bar to separate the galley from the living area. Marketed as a luxury building, the main draw seems to be the shared rooftop deck, which has a 360-degree view of Portland over Back Cove. City dwellers will love the location. Represented by Amanda Vigue, Waypoint Brokers Collective. See the full listing.

