39 LEACH HILL ROAD, Casco — $250,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,568 SF

Within walking distance of the Pleasant Lake public boat launch is this ranch on 0.88 acres. Based on three provided interior shots, it has hardwood floors and looks generally okay but is listed for sale in “as is” condition. The enclosed rear deck has steps to the back yard, which can also be accessed from an unfinished walk out basement. Bring your contractor, your tool belt, and of course, your boat. Represented by EJ Demers, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group. Off market.

90 TROUT BROOK ROAD, Mariaville — $175,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 691 SF

This white cedar-shingled home is a half-hour drive from Ellsworth and an hour from Acadia National Park. It sits on nine total acres: six wooded, three of shared river front a short walk from the house. We see hardwood floors, a wood stove and a kitchen with pantry in photos. The listing says the bedroom has a walk-in closet. It appears necessary upgrades appear mostly cosmetic, with newer appliances in the mix. Represented by Holly Dyndiuk, Realty of Maine. See the full listing.

300 NORTH ROAD, Yarmouth — $349,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 925 SF

In the photos of this 1920 ranch, visible damage includes peeling wallpaper, water-stained ceiling tiles, and deferred exterior maintenance. The property is on a half-acre near Pratt’s Brook Preserve, there’s hardwood floor, wood paneling and wood beams of possibility across the living room ceiling. Recent price drop of $20,000. Location, location, location… Represented by Kelly Ellis, Maine Real Estate Experts. See the full listing.

