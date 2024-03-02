6 HOBSON AVENUE, UNIT 8, Old Orchard Beach — $350,000

2 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,800 SF

The Old Orchard Beach pier is less than two miles away from this townhouse unit that comes with all appliances, a private balcony for the primary bedroom, a patio and fenced-in yard. On the first floor, along with a gas fireplace in the living room, is a combination kitchen and dining area and a half-bath with washer and dryer. Upstairs has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. With two assigned parking spots, you, your dog and maybe a visiting friend will be enjoying a run on the beach or sharing pier fries before summer. Represented by Bruce Kaplan, Keller Williams Realty. Off market.

66 SPRUCE STREET, UNIT 5, Portland — $448,000

2 beds, 1.5 baths, 936 SF

This top-floor flat in a vintage West End condo has sloped ceilings, skylight windows and a recent renovation to help maximize space. The kitchen has new cabinets, Corian countertops, storage built-ins, a new range and there’s birchwood flooring throughout. Creating and maximizing space was front-of-mind when renovating the living area, both bathrooms, and installing a new washer and dryer. The property comes with two parking spots and a storage unit.There are also two doggie daycares within a mile. Represented by Erin Oldham, Portside Realty. See the full listing.

29 GUADALCANAL DRIVE, Brunswick — $312,000

2 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,200 SF

This townhouse is in Mariner Landing, part of the redevelopment of the former Naval Air Station. Painted in neutral whites and grey, the kitchen island makes it look like there is a separate dining area. Also on the first floor is a half-bath and combination washer-dryer. Up the open staircase to the second floor are two bedrooms with a full bathroom and walk-in closets. Your dog will be especially pleased with the fenced-in yard, patio, and nearby walking trails, but you may find a full basement and one car garage to be the best features. Represented by Jamie Moody, Realty of Maine. See the full listing.

