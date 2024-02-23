• New energy efficient build in downtown Saco with 33 units exclusively for 55+ renters

• Five floors of mixed one-bedroom and deluxe one-bedroom with office floor layouts

• Elevator to all floors; in-unit washer/ dryer combo machine; rent includes utilities and highspeed internet

• Located in downtown Saco, with nearby Amtrak station, bus routes, beaches, plus quick access to I-95 and downtown Biddeford

The newly completed building at 28 Cutts is a 55 and over community of one-bedroom apartments where rental rates include utilities and highspeed internet. Multiple floor plans are available, including full ADA accessible units and deluxe layouts with bonus space that could be used for guests or an office.

Each contemporary styled unit has its own European style washer/dryer, heat and air conditioning controls and low entry showers. Within the building, there’s an elevator to each floor, plus a community deck outfitted with teak furniture and raised garden beds for growing vegetables or flowers. Nearby is a shared kitchen and wet bar. Energy efficient systems include an energy recovery venting system, heating and cooling from heat pumps, and solar panels on the roof to offset the envelope’s electricity consumption.

Cutts Avenue is in the heart of downtown Saco, running between Main Street and Route One/Elm Street, with sidewalks taking you to downtown Saco and across the river to downtown Biddeford. Restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment and the Amtrak station are all nearby, while sandy beaches are quickly accessible by car or even the city bus service.

When residents move into this brand new building next month, they’ll join a thriving community along-side immediate neighbors and this exciting area of Southern Maine.

Contact BellPort Management to schedule a private tour and learn more about specific units. 207-774-1400 ext. 4 | leasing@bellportmgt.com

