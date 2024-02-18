321 CUTLER ROAD, East Machias $479,900

5 beds, 3 baths, 2,700 SF

All the work was just done to update this 1840 Cape on 3.2 acres, combining post-and-beam and wide plank floors with new cabinets, fixtures, and likely lots of unseen details: The listing discloses the home benefitted from the Fannie Mae HomePath program, which issues loans specifically to repair distressed properties. Check out the above garage apartment for flexible household living or rental arrangements. The property line abuts a tidal inlet of the East Machias River, which then flows out to Machias Bay. Represented by Barry Porter, Coldwell Banker, American Heritage Real Estate. See the full listing.

159 DEVEREAUX ROAD, Perry — $5.95 million

7 beds, 4 baths, 2,737 SF

It’s a big list price and a big estate (156 acres) so you know this property has a name: Blueberry Point, located on a quintessential slice of rocky Maine coast along Passamaquoddy Bay facing New Brunswick, Canada. The stucco-sided big house was built in 1919, and a beautiful marker of its age is the log-lined ceiling in the great room. Also on site: regulation-size tennis court, four-car garage, private sandy beach, an icehouse that can be used commercially, and a one-bedroom antique cottage that was recently renovated. Represented by Jamie O’Keefe, Landvest, Inc. See the full listing.

46 SOUTH LUBEC ROAD, Lubec — $299,900

1 bed, 1 bath, 1,100 SF

Oceanfront property for under $300,000 is a regular find in Washington County. This 1950 cottage on Lubec Neck has a bonus room for extra guests, a new roof installed last year and a stone fireplace to keep the already cozy interior extra warm. The multi-level deck was also built last year, and it looks at least half the size of the interior, ideal for watching sunrises and the ever-changing light of Lubec Channel. The listing says he property has a successful rental history. Close to beaches, West Quoddy Head Light House, and the little downtown. Represented by Deanna Newman, Due East Real Estate. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: