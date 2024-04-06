5 FLANDERS POND ISLAND #5, Sullivan — $350,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 850 SF

As seen on Maine’s Cabin Masters, this solar powered seasonal camp from 1932 has an island unto itself. It comes with a boat and dock, propane toilet, and a parking spot on the mainland beach. In addition to 360-degree views, photos show a kitchen with sink and stove, an indoor half-bath, new windows and hanging lights. One official bedroom, but two bench beds can be found in the sunroom with gas fireplace. Represented by Tashia Porter, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

17 WHITE PINE COVE ROAD, Mount Vernon — $850,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 972 SF

With knotty pine from top to bottom, this circa 1966 single-level ranch on 1.4 acres is on a private road leading to Parker Pond. The kitchen leads to an open dining and living area with a gas fireplace and large windows facing west. A newer wraparound deck overlooks 200 feet of waterfront, including the dock and the mountains. One-car detached garage; furnishings and canoe included. Annual association fee of $500. Represented by Fred Webber, Webber Realty. See the full listing.

625 LEISURE LANE, Frye Island — $1.79 million

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,376 SF

Frye Island is a seasonal enclave on Sebago Lake, accessible only by boat. This circa 1968 home takes in a wide view of the water from the living and dining room windows. Pictures show an up-dated kitchen with gas stove, white oak cabinets, quartz counter tops with island and pitched ceilings. The living room has a brick fireplace and sliding doors to the deck. Granite steps lead to the dock and water. There is a one-car garage and shed; furnishings included. Represented by Nancy Fornier, Krainin Real Estate. See the full listing.

