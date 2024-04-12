83 ANNA ROBERT CIRCLE, Wells — $336,900

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,244 SF

Built in 2017 and situated in the Sun-N-Sea Village, this year-round home comes with a generator, shed, a deck and a little patio space. The listing says many upgrades have been made since 2022, including new lighting, plumbing fixtures and carpets. In the kitchen, you can see the new tile backsplash alongside white cabinets and a stainless-steel refrigerator. The water heater was added this year. Monthly association fees are $425. Represented by Patricia Berry, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

9 COLONY WAY, Kittery — $389,900

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,387 SF

This home with a two-car garage was erected last year as part of the most recent expansion of the Yankee Mobile Home Community, with nearly 200 residences in mixed and 55+ neighborhoods. No interior photos have been shared, but the listing claims stainless steel kitchen appliances and blueprints show a mudroom, kitchen with breakfast nook, open concept living space, and a primary bed and bath placed is on the opposite end of the other two bedrooms and bath. Monthly association fees are $650. Represented by Carrie Alex, Keller Williams Coastal Realty. Off market.

69 COUNTRY WAY, North Berwick — $495,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,746 SF

In addition to a whole house generator, two-car garage and landscaped yard, this circa 2020 house shows attention to detail in its design: recessed lighting, French and sliding barn doors, maximized closet space and a tiled shower. In the kitchen, find stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink and granite island, which the chef can look over to an open dining and living area. Located in the 39-lot development of Country Estates. Pets are welcome. Represented by Marie Burbank, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

