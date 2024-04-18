23 EMERSON STREET, #2 — $999,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,548 SF

Completely renovated, including heat pump installation, this full-length flat is one of three residences in this circa 1890 building. Pictures show an open kitchen and living area, an electric fireplace set in a stone wall and doors to an outside deck. The bathrooms are tiled floor-to-ceiling with glass showers and a soaking tub in the primary bath. Hardwood floors run throughout. Two deeded parking spaces and a security system are included. Monthly association fee is $367. Represented by Tom Landry, Benchmark Real Estate. See full listing.

55 MORNING STREET, APT. 1 – 2 — $679,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,328 SF

This first-floor unit in a circa 1900 Federalist-style building has been remodeled into a modern and bright space with a small porch and patio. Pictures show hardwood floors and two large bay windows, one with built-in seating. The kitchen has marbled granite countertops, a gas oven and stove built into a shiplap-covered island and a large pantry. More granite, recessed lighting and a glass shower are shown in the bathroom. Basement laundry is shared, but not coin-operated. No parking included. Monthly association fee is $300. Represented by Sarah Singer and Ellen Domingos, Portside Real Estate Group. See full listing.

5 CUMBERLAND AVENUE, APT. 6 — $725,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 919 SF

On the top floor of this circa 2018 six-unit building, pictures show three private decks for the medium-small flat, including a small rooftop one that has views of Mt. Washington and Casco Bay, according to the listing. Currently unoccupied, the kitchen-dining- living area looks airy and spacious with a hall leading to the bedrooms and bath. Hugging two walls, the kitchen has high-end appliances and a tiled backsplash. A stack washer and dryer and one off-street parking spot are included. Monthly association fee is $450. Represented by Megan McShane, Redfin Corporation. Off market.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: