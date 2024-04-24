ROME, NY – James T. Shields has crossed over to a new life with his Heavenly Father on April 18, 2024. He was born August 17, 1937, in the Bronx, NY to Genevieve (Murray) and Eugene J. Shields.

Jim was happily joined in marriage with Patricia Ellen Groves (a swell person) on Feb. 7, 1959. Pat and Jim had three beautiful children, Joan Elizabeth Carmody, James and Maureen. A graduate of Mount Saint Michael HS and Manhattan College, the Bronx, Class of ‘68, Jim had a career in HealthCare financial management for 27 years in NY Hospitals.

After his retirement, the couple lived in Arundel and Brunswick, Maine from 1992 – 2005. They owned Puffin’s Landing Gift Shop in Kennebunkport for many years.

An active member of the Boy Scouts of America as the Scoutmaster with Troup 208 in the Bronx, and Troup 66 in Amsterdam, NY. From 1984 through 1986, he served as the President of the Sir William Johnson Council, BSA. Jim enjoyed being a volunteer member with the Cataract Engine and Hose Company of Goshen, NY for 8 years and the Fort Johnson Fire Department in Amsterdam for 17 years.

Jim has been preceded thru the pearly gates by his infant son Gerard; his mother and father; his sisters Mary, Margaret, and Genevieve; and his brothers Eugene and William.

He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia; two daughters, a son, and son-in-law, Joan and John Carmody, James Shields, and Maureen Shields; daughter-in-law Kelly Shields; his wonderful grandchildren, Sidney Grace and James Shields, Olivia Di and Emma Carmody; his sister Elizabeth Cody; and his wonderful sister-in-law Aunt Joan Mary Groves of Sherrill, NY; special nephew John Groves and a number of nephews and nieces.

The family thanks the nursing staff of the 5th and 8th floors of the Wynn Hospital for their caring support and the Westmoreland Fire Department and COCVAC members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at the Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clinton. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton, NY.

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

COCVAC or to

your local fire department

﻿