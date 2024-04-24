LISBON – Judy Hardy Goddard, 65, of Lisbon passed away in the early morning hours of April 18, 2024 at home. Judy was born in Lewiston, June 30, 1958 to Spencer and Starr Hardy.

Judy’s desire for helping others allowed her to follow her passion working as a General Assistance Administrator assisting her home community for the Town of Lisbon for many years. She then followed this career into the Town of Brunswick where she then retired.

Judy was defined by her love for her family and her charitable actions. She was known for her selflessness, she volunteered at the Giving Tree in Lisbon for many years, making sure children woke up with gifts under their Christmas trees. Judy also coordinated and cooked for the Thanksgiving dinners held at the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church. She, alongside her mother, Starr Hardy and sister, Jamie Hardy, were instrumental in making sure these events went smoothly every year.

Judy was never alone, surrounded by any number of grandkids wherever she went, she gave all of her grandchildren a representation of words like charity and caring. It was a sight to be seen for those who witnessed how Judy alone could somehow wrangle all eight of her grandchildren at once.

Judy was unrivaled in her ability to continue on through hardships and find a light in the dark, such as with the passing of her two beautiful daughters, Kerri McNamara and Penny Patenaude.

Judy was predeceased by her mother, Starr Hardy; her sister, Jamie Hardy; and her two daughters, Kerri McNamara and Penny Patenaude.

Judy is survived by her father, Spencer Hardy; her husband, Norman Goddard; her sister, Linda (Jim) Fowler, her brother, Michael Hardy; and her son, Alphie (Adrienne) Patenaude. Judy is survived by eight grandchildren, Michael McNamara, Nicholas McNamara, Jake Patenaude, Andrew Patenaude, Bailey Patenaude, Allyson Barbay, Ella Patenaude and Peyton Patenaude; along with four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Davenport, Rylee McNamara, Mason McNamara and Xiana Patenaude; 11 nieces and nephews, James (Ashley) Fowler, Tyler Fowler, Jameson Fowler, Ashton Fowler, Jamalyn (Devin) Pesce, Willow Pesce, Katelyn Fowler and Kayla Fowler. Judy is also survived by a devoted longtime family friend and caregiver, Timmy Ramsey.

Judy leaves a massive hole in the hearts of her loving family and friends. She will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of meeting such an amazing woman.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lower Club/Slovak Association in Lisbon Falls on Saturday, April 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

