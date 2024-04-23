BRUNSWICK – Beloved husband, father, and friend, Wayne G. Libby of Brunswick, Maine and Vero Beach, Fla. passed away on April 19, 2024.

Wayne was born on March 4, 1937, to Clarence and Elizabeth (Loader) Libby. Wayne grew up in Rowayton, Conn. where he met his wife Jeanne Bosang in middle school, and then married while he attended University of Maine in Orono. Following college, they relocated to Brunswick and Wayne joined the staff at Brunswick Junior High School. He retired from there 36 years later.

﻿Wayne and Jeanne were married for 64 years and raised their four children, Deborah Bachelder (George), David Libby (Phyllis), Daniel Libby (Tina) and Dennis Libby (Denise). Wayne is also survived by his sister Jean,; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

﻿Wayne loved to play golf and was an avid hockey parent and coached Brunswick youth hockey for over 20 years.

﻿Friends and family are invited to visit 3 – 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 federal Street, Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

﻿Memorial contributions can be made to:

Maine Cancer Association https://mainecancer.org/donate-now or:

Maine Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/maine

