TOPSHAM – Suzanne Sharon (Leonas) Bishop, 75, of Topsham, died Tuesday, April 16, at her home. She was born in Lewiston on May 29, 1948, the daughter of James and Lillian (Levesque) Leonas, the youngest of four children.

﻿She was a 1966 graduate of Lewiston High School, followed by the CMMC School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick for 35 years, retiring in 2023. She also spent several years working as a freelance interior designer.

﻿She enjoyed golfing, creating stained glass pieces, and traveling with her best friend, Linda Breton of Wiscasset. She loved to travel, and made a memorable trip to Lithuania with her sister in 2012, to visit their father’s homeland.

﻿She is survived by two children, Stephanie Mains of Gray, and Todd Nadeau and his wife Kristina of Sabattus; five grandchildren, Dominic Hart, Lillian Hart, Seth Dyer, Dylan Spier and Gage Spier; one sister, Madeline Young of Cumberland, two brothers, Daniel Leonas of Poland and Paul Leonas of Hartland; as well as several nieces and nephews.

﻿A small graveside service will be held at a later date.

﻿Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in her honor to:

The Coastal Humane Society

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011

