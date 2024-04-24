BATH – Alan R. Elwell, 91, of Bath and Port Orange, Fla., passed away peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home following a period of failing health, Saturday, April 21, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Alan was born in Bath, Nov. 9, 1932, the son of the late Floyd M. and Alice (Borth) Elwell. He attended Morse High School until January of 1950 when he volunteered to serve his country in the United States Army He returned to graduate in 1954. A sheet metal worker by profession, he was the owner and operator of Elwell’s Sheet Metal in Bath for nearly 50 years.

He married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Grady) on April 11, 1959. She was the inspiration of his life and were devoted to one another their love and adoration made for a beautiful and long-lasting partnership, he loved her more than anything in the world. Together they shared 53 years of marriage and companionship.

Alan is survived by his five children, Maureen, Michael (Nancy), Brenda, Lisa, Alan (Traycee). He is further survived his daughter-in-law Beth Kassab; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by Frederick (Analou) Elwell, Marion (Bob) Beveridge and Richard (Stephanie).

In addition to his wife Mary Ann, Alan was predeceased by his son Grady; his sisters Dorothea Marks and Marilyn Mendenhall and brothers Robert Perry, Floyd M. Elwell, Jr.; as well as a grandson Brian Lutz.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Desmond Funeral Home in Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church 144 Lincoln Street Bath on Monday April 29 at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow his funeral Mass at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.

Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at the Bath Country Club from 2 to 5 p.m.

For a full obituary and to share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In Alan’s memory contributions may be directed to:

Maine Veterans’ Home

290 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

