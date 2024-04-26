HARPSWELL – Ricky D. Dunning 55, of Harpswell, went to be with his savior April 17, 2024, at Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held May 11, 2024, at the The Great Island Church of the Nazarene, 806 Harpswell Island Road, Harpswell Maine at 11 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives.
Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net
