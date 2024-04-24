Hires, promotions, appointments

Julia Redding, a nursing home medical director for MaineHealth, has been appointed to the Avesta Housing Board of Directors. She is a member of the Maine Prescription Drug Affordability Board and a co-owner of Goodfire Brewing Co. in Portland.

Dallas Phillips was named retail area sales manager for southern New England at UScellular. He has over 10 years of wireless/sales experience. He joined in 2014 as a store manager in Scarborough.

Jennifer Small, a broker at Malone Commercial Brokers, earned the designation Certified Commercial Investment Member. She joined as an intern in 2000. Carly Saunders was promoted to broker assistant on the Joe Malone Team after earning her associate broker’s license. She joined in 2021. Alexia Fornaro earned her sales agent license and was promoted to broker assistant with the Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz Team and for Mike Anderson. She joined as an operations assistant last year.

Nickol Daigle was hired by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as a mortgage loan originator. She worked in early childhood education and health care before working as a banking specialist and later a virtual digital payment adviser at TD Bank for five years.

