Friday, May 17

The Biddeford ArtWalk takes place every third Friday starting May 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. Teh ArtWalk is a free, self-guided adventure, featuring Biddeford artists, local businesses, and food spots showcasing local art. Also taking place are opening receptions, lively street performances, open studio visits, and hands-on workshops.

“And Then There Were None” is playing at the City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, Saturday, May 18, Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25 and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19 and Sunday, May 26 from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30. For more information, call 207-282-0849. lsturdivant@roadrunner.com.

Saturday, May 18

The Third Annual Spring Pollinator Celebration, which is free, takes place noon to 4 p.m., at Rotary Park, 550 Main St., Biddeford at Biddeford Community Garden’s. For more information Call 207-730-1799 or email holly.mhcg@gmail.com.

A Plant Sale takes place from 9 to 11 p.m. at Saco Grange #53, 168 North St., Saco. For more information, call 207-831-5784 or email sacogrange53@gmail.com.

The annual Thornton Academy Auction takes place at 5:30 p.m., Thornton Academy, 438 Main St., Saco. For more information, visit development@thorntonacademy.org.

Three Rivers Land Trust will host its 2024 annual meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at235 Swetts Bridge Road in Alfred and all are welcome. Learn to use native plants to achieve balance, encouraging a healthy mix of plants, insects, and birds. Hands-on activities and refreshments will follow the discussions. For more information, contact (207) 358-9619 (call or text) or email info@3rlt.org. Learn more about Three Rivers Land Trust at the website at www.3rlt.org.

Free Community Dinner takes place at Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church, 503 Goodwins Mills, Rte. 35 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu includes: shepherd’s pie; rolls;, fruit cups; brownies; and beverages, a choice of coffee, water, or punch.

Wednesday, May 22

GriefShare takes place 10 to 11:30 a.m. at United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco. GriefShare is a safe, loving, accepting, and informational faith-based support group for people who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free. For more information, call 207-283-3411. ubc.bev@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 25

Saco & Biddeford Savings will host a free drive-thru shredding event at its branch in Saco at 252 Main St. from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the truck is full. The event is open to the public, and community members and businesses are encouraged to bring up to two boxes of documents (cancelled checks, old bills and invoices, medical records, etc.) for safe and confidential shredding.

