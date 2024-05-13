A Kittery man has been arrested on felony charges for the “breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lincoln Deming, 44, of Kittery, was arrested on Saturday for “actions and the actions of others” that “disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” according to court records filed in federal court in Washington.

Deming is now the 12th person from Maine charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots.

After Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump in the November, 2020 election, Trump refused to admit defeat, falsely claiming that the election was rigged. On Jan. 6, rioters stormed the Capitol, temporarily halting the electoral count. Although Congress did finish the ceremony, and Biden assumed the presidency on Jan. 20.

Deming, while on the West Plaza of the U.S. Capitol, threw an unidentified object toward police officers, according to court records. Also while on the West Plaza, video allegedly shows Deming “pulling on a bike rack barricade in an apparent attempt to infiltrate the police line and allow rioters to overtake the West Plaza. He fell while apparently using his body weight to pull on the barrier.”

Deming entered the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing Door “at approximately 2:23 p.m. and remained inside the Capitol for approximately 33 minutes. He made his way to the third floor, where he attempted to open several locked doors, including the Dome Bulfinch Door. He also entered the Senate Gallery. Deming exited the Capitol through the Rotunda Doors at approximately 2:56 p.m.,” according to court documents.

Deming is charged with civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to records filed in court.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, federal authorities have arrested more than 1,424 people for crimes related to the riots, including 11 others in Maine.

This story will be updated.

