DAVID BALL JR.

• Spotted wearing a sweatshirt with his company’s logo and spent about 20 minutes inside the building.

• Pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge for entering the U.S. Capitol.

• Sentenced in January 2024 to two years of probation.

BENJAMIN BOWDEN

• Was allegedly in the Capitol for roughly 40 minutes during which he kicked a closed door and hit former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s door with a large brass stanchion.

• Arrested on May 3, 2024, and faces five misdemeanor charges for being in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, parading at the Capitol and destroying government property.

MATTHEW BRACKLEY

• A former candidate for the Maine State Senate.

• Video footage shows Brackley among the flood of rioters who pushed their way into the Capitol building, where police attempted to stop him from moving further into the building. In one instance, Brackley turned to other rioters, yelled “Let’s go,” and used his arms to push through a pair of officers and lead his group down a hallway.

• Pleaded guilty in January to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding police

• Awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum of eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

JOSHUA COLGAN

• He marched to the U.S. Capitol Building and entered at approximately 3:22 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. He exited through the same door nine minutes later.

• Pleaded guilty in January 2023 to parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building.

• Sentenced to three years of probation, 28 days of intermittent confinement and 90 days of home detention and ordered to pay $500 restitution.

KYLE FITZSIMONS

• Assaulted five law enforcement officers, including by hurling a spear, throwing punches, wrenching on an officer’s body armor and causing a career-ending shoulder injury to an officer.

• Convicted of 11 charges in September 2022 after a four-day trial for assaulting Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Metropolitan Police Detective Phuson Nguyen and Metropolitan Police Officer Sarah Beaver. The felony charges included one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including two involving a dangerous weapon or bodily injury; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and one count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

• Sentenced in July 2023 to seven years and three months in federal prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

MICHAEL FOURNIER

• Entered the Capitol building shortly after 3 p.m., about 50 minutes after it was first breached, took out his cellphone to take photos or video of the Capitol Rotunda, according to court documents. He left the building at 3:11 but remained within the restricted area around the Capitol building for more than an hour, walking past “area closed” signs and lines of police officers.

• Pleaded guilty in May 2024 to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and parading in a restricted area.

• Awaiting sentencing. He faces up to six months in jail for each charge, which could be served consecutively. He has also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

NICHOLAS HENDRIX

• Admitted to illegally being in the Capitol for 90 seconds before exiting and unsuccessfully attempting to enter a second time.

• Pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

• Sentenced in December 2022 to 30 days in prison and three months of probation.

CHRISTOPHER MAURER

• Accused of grabbing at an officer’s shield and hitting officers who were helping another rioter who was experiencing a medical emergency. After leaving the area, he allegedly returned about 90 minutes later and began screaming and making obscene gestures at officers. Police pepper-sprayed him before he picked up what appeared to be a long metal pipe from the ground and swung it at the line of officers.

• Pleaded not guilty in May 2023 to seven charges related to civil disorder, assaulting officers with a deadly weapon, and illegally entering and committing violent acts on restricted grounds.

• Awaiting trial. Faces up to 37 years in prison.

GLENN MITCHELL SIMON

• Surveillance images showed him entering the building through the west front, Senate side of the building and inside the Capitol. He told the Sun Journal that he went to “show support for the president” and counter Antifa demonstrators he thought would try to break up the pro-Trump rally.

• Pleaded guilty in May 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

• Sentenced in August 2022 to eight months in prison and 12 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

KIMBERLY SYLVESTER

• Spent roughly an hour in the building, walking through the North Crypt, moving through the lobby, inside Statuary Hall, near the interior door to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and, just inside the Senate Wing door before leaving the building.

• Pleaded guilty in March 2024 to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

• Awaiting sentencing. Faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

TODD TILLEY

• Helped at least one other rioter up and over the wall to enter the Capitol and later entered the building for about a half-hour.

• Pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

• Sentenced in March 2023 to a week behind bars, four years of probation, and pay $500 in restitution.

